Areas affected by a disruption in water supply over the past 24 hours should now be back to normal, bosses say.

Anglian Water thanked residents around Grantham and villages to the north “for bearing with us” as they confirmed the water network should now be back up and running.

The company also confirmed that, due to this, the hub that was previously supplying bottled water was no longer needed.

Anglian Water

“For the next few hours, you might see some fluctuations in your water pressure while the network returns to normal,” said a statement on the company’s website.

“Don't worry if your water looks cloudy or discoloured when it’s back. This is something that can happen after an interruption to your water supply, but it’s either air in the water or iron sediment that has been stirred up.”

They added that the water was “completely safe to drink and will clear after running your tap for a short while.”

Villages to the north of the town were still experiencing some disruption this morning. Image: Anglian Water

Disruption to the water supply began on Monday afternoon and initially affected a large part of the town as well as northern villages such as Allington and Sedgebrook.

Although the company initially aimed to have everything fixed by 6pm, issues continued through the night, and on Tuesday morning the company said power had been restored but that it would take some time to get water back through the pipes.

It is understood some Grantham properties were left without water until the early hours of Wednesday morning, and several businesses, including restaurants, were forced to close.

They included Cinco Lounge in Grantham, which posted on Facebook to apologise for the inconvenience, and Side House Coffee Shop in Claypole, which said they were “as unhappy as you all are for not getting your Side House fix”.

Residents expressed concern over the amount of time the water was off during the day, particularly as issues continued into the night.

Mónika Nyikos wrote on Facebook: “Outrageous. This town is not prepared for anything.”

Liezl Randall said: “We were meant to be back on by 6pm and now just saying ‘as soon as possible’… guess we’re all going to bed stinky tonight.”

Adam Credland, of Victoria Street in Grantham, said: “Having been in a suit for 12 hours on a hot day, the first thing I wanted was a cold shower.

“You don't realise how much you appreciate something until it's not there. I'm very thankful to all those that worked throughout the night to get the supply back.”

Anglian Water advised anyone who continued to have low or no pressure to contact them on 03457 145 145 or report the issue online.

“Once again, we're sorry and really grateful for your patience and understanding,” they added.