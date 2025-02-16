In January 2023 a group of like-minded individuals, brought together by Tim Harrison, met at the Angel Hotel, Grantham, writes Paul Stokes of Grantham Independents.

All were like minded in their opinion that Grantham had been badly let down by a series of administrations at SKDC led by the Conservatives. The mood was if we were really going to do anything positive about this ‘failure’ then put up for election in May and express a voice within.

South Kesteven District Council deputy leader Paul Stokes

Seven of us were elected, now strong in friendship and kinsmanship, and Grantham Independents was born. We were a mix of two with significant local authority experience, and others with vast professional and personal experience elsewhere. We have since been joined by Patsy Ellis and are now eight.

We are genuinely radical in our desires for Grantham, constantly seeking to break down old barriers, talking to the community. I think our residents see us as people who get things done, as genuine councillors for the people. To drive things forward at pace not everything can always be done conventionally. This is where the Opposition have struggled with ‘the new kids on the block’ and are still searching for ways to compete with the administration, containing the Grantham Independents. I look forward to somewhat more classy challenges going forward that have the community in mind rather than petty point scoring.

Listed below are things that have been completed in Grantham with the Grantham Independents supporting the current administration led by the dynamic leadership of Ashley Baxter:

New customer service centre opened,

Housing voids and repairs improved,

New refuse depot under construction,

Conduit Lane toilets refurbished and open,

Grantham Market Place improvement works completed with our input,

Opening event in the market place a great success, followed by one of the biggest Christmas lights turn -on and market events,

Finance set aside for a series of events in 2025 in the market place,

Massive improvement in Grantham Market on Saturdays,

Grantham Earlesfield Community Centre refurbished and open,

Beeden Park play area rejuvenated and open,

Guildhall roof under significant repair,

Footfall and trade in Grantham town centre increased significantly,

Bread and Butter thing at Earlesfield Community Centre on Fridays offering discounted food packages, with a 2nd opening in Harrowby on Monday 3rd February,

Your Grantham Independents are: Tim Harrison, Ian Selby, Phillip Gadd, Chris Noon, Patsy Ellis, Elvis Stooke, Steven Cunnington and Paul Stokes.

We will continue with our passion for Grantham, driving key projects forward and look forward to you letting us know your views.

I plan to talk more about the Grantham Independents , with the town council next month.