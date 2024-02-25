A rail enthusiast is launching a new group.

John Ginns is launching a new rail travel group that will focus on the modern railway, the importance of it and also the social and environmental aspects of trains.

Despite the group being in its infancy, John hopes it will start to meet regularly at the BHive Community Hub in Grantham.

John Ginns has a 'lifelong enthusiasm for railway travel'

“It comes from my lifelong enthusiasm for railway travel,” said John.

He added: “In contrast to complementing traditional retrospective slideshows given by visiting speakers, we aim to focus directly on rail travel today as an alternative to automatically reaching for the car keys.

“We will speak together about all sorts of things including our own experiences of railway travel, and I also hope we would be able to organise some group visits by train to places.

“It’s also an opportunity for people who have strong feelings about environmental issues as well as railway travel to get involved.

The group aims to talk about about the modern railway, its importance and the social and environmental impact of trains.

“I want to draw people's attention to the real potential of travelling by rail for whatever convenience.

“It also occurred to me after reading about Tracks Through Grantham in the newspaper, there is lots of effort put into showing the history of the railway, but there didn’t seem to be anything to say the railway is still here.

“So let’s use it and make more use out of our railway in town.”

Grantham is highly regarded as a significant railway destination, due to its position along the East Coast Line and connections to London.

John believes it is important to use Grantham’s “great railway connections” and learn more about it with a group like this.

The group is still evolving but current members will be meeting on Friday, March 1, from 10am until noon at the BHive Community Hub, in Finkin Street.

Anyone who is interested in joining the group can contact John by email at jackginns@mail.com.

Refreshments will be provided and donations are welcome to help towards expenses.