A new photography studio has opened to support businesses and creative people with their brands.

Your Content Lab has opened in Vine Street, Grantham, providing a “comfortable and versatile environment for photography, videography and content creation”, said founder Hannah Worrall.

The photography, content and lifestyle studio is aimed toward businesses and creatives within Lincolnshire.

Hannah Worrall, founder of Your Content Lab

“Our goal is to provide a supportive environment where business owners and creators can feel at ease while producing exceptional content,” added Hannah.

She said: “I noticed a significant gap in our area for an accessible and well equipped studio space.

A look inside the studio

“Many talented individuals and businesses struggle to create high quality content and businesses struggle to create high quality content due to the lack of suitable facilities.

“Your Content Lab is designed to address this need, providing a professional and inspiring environment where creativity can thrive.”

Businesses and individuals were invited to an official launch event to look around the studio space.

Hannah welcomed businesses to the studio space in an official launch event.

The studio’s launch also ran alongside a rebranding launch of HB Creative Solutions, which Hannah launched last year.

This became Your Brand Lab and it also marked the launch of Your Social Lab.

Your Brand Lab will focus on supporting businesses with their marketing through consulting, social media management and more.

Your Social Lab will help business owners to develop their knowledge and network through workshops and events.

Hannah talking to guests at an official launch event.

Hannah added: “We understand that a strong business requires a cohesive approach, and we are committed to providing the resources and expertise to help our clients achieve their goals.”

Anyone who would like to find out more about Your Content Lab email hello@yourbrandlab.co.uk.