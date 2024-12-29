A cafe is open again following a fire earlier this week.

Kitchen and Coffee in Westgate, Grantham, reopened yesterday (Saturday, December 28) following a tumble dryer fire on Friday (December 27) afternoon.

As a result of the fire, the building was evacuated.

The crew at Kitchen and Coffee in Grantham. Image: Carl Kasun

Neev Alls, who works for the family-run business, said: “It was a small appliance fire in one of our back rooms which meant we had to evacuate.

“Luckily, it was only smoke damage. Our team worked really hard to get it back open.

“We are very lucky. We have a great team and a great support network. We are grateful to everyone who checked on us.

“We are back and better than ever!”

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to the cafe just after 12.30pm on Friday.