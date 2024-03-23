The United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity is proud to be able to fund the extras for patients and staff not available from within NHS budgets, writes Ben Petts, United Lincolnshire Hospitals charity manager Ben Petts.

One of the projects we are most excited about for this year is the creation of our flagship gardens for patients, visitors and colleagues.

We understand how stressful it can be coming to hospital and so to have a space where everyone can go and enjoy some fresh air and a break away from the hustle and bustle is so valuable.

Grantham Hospital flagship garden plan

A project group has been set up with hospital colleagues from Estates and Facilities, Integration and Improvement and Procurement, as well as United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity team members. This team has helped to identify suitable areas for our flagship gardens and has presented designs that have been voted on by staff at each site for what they would like to see. Each of the designs is bespoke to each area.

Work has already begun at Lincoln and Grantham hospitals and work is due to start at Pilgrim hospital imminently.

The garden at Lincoln is between Dixon Ward and Burton Ward.

The garden at Grantham is located on the right before you get to theatres.

Pilgrim’s garden will be directly outside of the restaurant.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals manager Ben Petts

Our garden works are being funded by NHS Charities Together and the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity. Once work has finished on the flagship gardens we will look at other opportunities to brighten up the green spaces across our hospitals.

We all hope we will never need to visit hospital, but if we do – we all appreciate a small area of sanctuary where you can have space alone with your thoughts or precious moments with loved ones. These areas really are going to make a massive difference for our patients, colleagues and visitors.

We are also encouraging anyone who may want to get involved with their hospital to come forward – you might want to volunteer time or expertise and we would love to hear from you.

You can find out more about how you can support our hospitals through the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity by visiting our website United Lincolnshire Hospitals (ulhcharity.org.uk) or get in touch by emailing charities.team@ulh.nhs.uk

