A bank is offering face-to-face services in towns where branches have closed down.

Some Lincolnshire towns have been faced with Barclays banks closing in their high streets - including Stamford, Grantham and soon to be Spalding - as a high percentage of customers use online banking.

However, for the customers that prefer a face-to-face service, Barclays are rolling out community banking sites, such as in libraries and community centres, to towns where a bank has been closed.

The former Barclays branch in Grantham. Photo: Google

A Barclays spokesperson said: “Our customers’ behaviour has changed significantly in recent years, with the majority now choosing online banking.

“As we adapt, we are finding new ways to support our customers by maintaining our community presence with options for customers who still require in-person support.”

Spalding's Barclays branch will close on May 10

“When we close a branch, we continue to serve the community via our Barclays Locals – a pop-up cashless banking site where customers can meet a colleague face-to-face for banking support, as they would in a branch and without the need to travel.”

In Grantham, a Barclays van will be set up at Grantham Market every Saturday from 9am until 2pm.

In Stamford, a Barclays colleague is already based at the town hall on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9am until 3.30pm.

For Spalding - which branch closes on Friday, May 10 - Barclays is trying to identify a location and will announce details when they are confirmed.

In Oakham, Barclays customers are served on a Monday at a new community banking hub.Earlier this month, Fleet Hargate resident Joan Woolard called upon the public who have been personally affected by the closures to write to Barclays to complain of the closures.

Joan previously told LincsOnline: “The city slickers have no idea about the countryside and think they can just walk into a bank around the corner.

“This will cause a great amount of inconvenience to a lot of people who don’t drive, don’t use computers and don’t want to use computers.

“They’re closing the countryside off. The people who live here tend to be people who are older and can’t always travel long distances to go to a bank.”

