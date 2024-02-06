A couple is set to open a new cafe in Grantham.

Dipendra Khati and his wife Ratna are getting ready to open Café Nirvana, in the George Shopping Centre, in the next few weeks.

The cafe will be in the former Number Eight Coffee House, a family-run venue which closed down last year.

The shop front for Cafe Nirvana.

“We are hoping to be recognised as one of the best places where quality food is guaranteed and service is second to none,” said Dipendra.

He added: “Apart from a regular café fare, Café Nirvana will exclusively offer exotic meat burgers, pizzas and grill in a relaxed setting.”

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

The couple are familiar with the hospitality industry as they previously ran a restaurant in Grantham for five years.

Cafe Nirvana will be based in the former Number 8 Coffee House, in the George Shopping Centre.

Unfortunately the restaurant closed due to “circumstances beyond our control”, added Dipendra.

He said: “Café Nirvana is a totally new venture with a different product.

“We previously had a restaurant open in the evening and this cafe will trade mainly in the daytime as it suits because of our children.

“Now the time is right to start again with a fresh idea and we feel we are ready to go back and do what we do best.”

Do you welcome the opening of a cafe in the George Shopping Centre? Let us know in the comments below.