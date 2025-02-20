A salon has been listed as a finalist in a national awards.

Scots Hair Design, based in Swinegate, Grantham, has been named as a finalist for Salon Team of the Year in the Salon Business Awards.

Last year, the team won Fashion Salon of the Year at the awards.

The Scots Hair Design team

Jennifer Low, creative director at Scots Hair Design, said: “We are immensely proud to have been chosen as finalists in this award.

“I see this as a reflection of having such a wonderful team who makes Scots Hair Design such a special place.”

The awards recognise outstanding individuals, business and initiatives making ‘waves’ in the industry, with the support of sponsors HairCon, Jena, Remi Cachet and Keratin Complex.

Founder Joanne Charlton said: “The standard of entries is better than ever before across every category.

“It means we have a really strong lineup of finalists, and I certainly do not envy the judges now!”

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on March 24.