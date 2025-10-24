Plans to convert a former care home into a 20-bedroom shared house have been approved - despite concerns the proposal could undermine heritage of the area.

The application proposes that the former Grade II-listed nursing home in Castlegate, Grantham, is converted into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) for up to 20 people.

Councillor Matt Bailey

Members of South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee voted to authorise the assistant director of planning to grant planning permission for the application at a meeting on Thursday, October 23 - after a series of conditions were imposed.

Coun Matt Bailey (Conservative), who represents Grantham St Wulframs, told the committee that many residents are concerned about the proposal.

He said: “I believe that there is a clear community will that this application be refused.

“I am sure that statements from the residents who are directly impacted will say more than I ever can as the ward councillor, and I hope the committee hears their voices today.

“Fundimentially, this application is the wrong use in the wrong building in the wrong location. Grantham is being flooded by HMO applications.”

Coun Bailey told the committee that the applicant had provided ‘contradictory’ information about how many people will live in this HMO.

He also said he was concerned about the plans to replace the windows in the listed building.

Coun Bailey added: “Colleagues, if you approve this application you will set a precedent that inconsistent applications are acceptable, that heritage harm can be overlooked and that the character of the conservation area doesn't matter.”

Coun Paul Martin said he was concerned about the pressures on parking in the area - and warned that local character was under threat.

Coun Martin (Conservative), who represents the Grantham Arnoldfield ward and also sits on Lincolnshire County Council, said he was concerned about the impacts to the heritage of the area.

He said: “Speaking as a county councillor for the area, I do have concerns about the spike in this type of accommodation in and around a conversation area anyway, such as HMOs, and I would like the committee to look into this at some point soon.

“Castlegate is home to the magnificent St Wulframs Church and also Grantham House - a wonderful National Trust property. There’s two historic schools - Kings (The King's School) and National (St Wulfram's National Primary School) - and it truly is the centre of Grantham’s conservation area.”

He told the committee that Grantham House is a popular tourist attraction in the town but many of the visitors have to park elsewhere in the town.

He added: “Grantham House has no visitor parking. This has created a substantial increase in vehicles parking around the area and using Castlegate for access.

“We are in danger of turning Grantham’s conservation area into an overloaded parking mess and destroying its character too.”

Coun Tim Harrison (independent), who also represents the Grantham St Wulframs ward, said he was also concerned about an increase in parking in the area.

He said: “Castlegate is a narrow, one-way street with no realistic capacity for additional parking or servicing.

“Along Castlegate, we already have primary school, early learning, a secondary school, dentists, public house, solicitors, funeral parlours and accountants all generating parking demand throughout the day.

“This is also a main through route used daily by motorists to avoid the high street. Any further off-street parking, loading or refuse collection will cause gridlock and danger - not only here but back where the wider road network is.”

But the district council said the application has been assessed by the highways team at Lincolnshire County Council who have raised no objections to the proposal.

Heritage England and South Kesteven District Council’s heritage officer have also not raised any concerns.

Councillors approved the application on condition that the number of occupants was limited to 20 people.

The district council said the applicant will also be required to develop a site management plan which addresses concerns about noise, waste management, and possible impacts to the nearby amenities.

The applicant must also develop a safeguarding strategy.