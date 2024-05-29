A new running club has been launched to encourage people to run for mind, body, and soul, at no cost.

Personal trainer Pearce Robertson aims to foster community well-being and physical health in Grantham.

Tempo Grantham offers monthly gatherings for residents to exercise and socialise.

Pearce, a seasoned runner, draws inspiration from his passion for fitness and the success of previous events, including their first run on May 18, which saw 19 participants, and this week’s Bank Holiday Monday run.

Unlike traditional running clubs focused on competition, Tempo Grantham prioritises inclusivity and camaraderie.

Participants of all fitness levels are welcome, whether jogging briskly, walking leisurely, or sprinting energetically.

The club's route, designed as a loop, accommodates various paces, ensuring everyone can participate at their own speed.

Following each run, participants gather for a post-exercise celebration, indulging in sweet treats as a reward for their efforts.

“What makes Tempo Grantham different is the social aspect of the club,” said Pearce.

“We are not all training to compete in a certain event, we at Tempo Grantham are running and meeting up for our mind, our body and our soul… and for sweet treats afterwards.

“Meeting up after our run to enjoy a donut or a little snack gives everyone a chance to mingle and to talk to meet new people.

“You never know that a stranger you walk past in the street might have the exact same hobbies and interests as you, I want to bring the people from Grantham together in the form of running.

“We can and will meet people from all different walks of life that all have the same goal, to run! It doesn’t matter if you can run like Forrest Gump or you can just about run 100 metres, it is a run club not a race club.”

Pearce has promised that the club will always remain free, with anything needed for the club purchased by himself.

This combination of physical activity and social interaction underscores Tempo Grantham's holistic approach to health and happiness.

Pearce's initiative has garnered significant local interest, with attendance steadily growing since its inception.

Anyone interested in joining a run can visit the club’s Facebook page here.

“The first run I hosted, I expected it to just be myself and my partner, but then people started showing up in the car park and coming over, people that I knew as well as people that had just seen the posts I had to put out on social media.

“We had 19 people all running, all laughing and all enjoying themselves. To me, it doesn’t matter if 100 people turn up or two people, the reason behind the run club is to get outside, get moving, do something for your mind, your body and your soul -and to get people talking.”