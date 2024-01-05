A Grantham woman has raised over £1,000 for charity after cycling over 6,000-miles across the year.

Throughout 2023, Jane Fiorentino cycled 6,607 miles - despite her original goal being 5,000 miles - to raise money for Dementia UK

Jane achieved her goal and as a result, she has so far raised £1,320.

Jane completed her 5,000 mile goal in September.

She cycled in memory of her mother Barbara Fiorentino, who had vascular dementia and died in September 2022.

Jane said now she has completed her bike ride she has a “mixture of feelings”, but is “proud” to have achieved her goal.

She added: “I achieved so many miles and raised funds for Dementia UK, but I wanted to also do this for other people who like me suffer with mental illness.

Barbara Fiorentino (left) and Jane's granddaughter Ava (right)

“We are stronger than we know even though the illness tells us we will never achieve anything.”

Although some obstacles stood in her way including punctures, a snapped bike chain and the unpredictable weather, Jane completed her challenge.

She reached her 5,000 mile goal in September, but she wanted to finish on December 31 where she finished on 6,607 miles.

Jane cycled 6,670 miles in total across 2023.

“The highlight was knowing I’m doing this for a charity that helped my mother so much in her final days - that’s what kept me going”, added Jane.

Jane was also “blown away” by people’s generosity to help her raise money.

She added: “When I would be out on my bike people would wave and encourage me to keep going.

“It’s amazing how in difficult times people still donated. I never thought I would raise so much.”

Jane is taking donations until the end of January via her GoFundMe page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/jane-fiorentino

“If mum was still here, she would be so proud of how much I’ve raised. She would have a big smile on her face telling everyone”, she added.