A band which has gained a following after being featured on BBC Introducing has released its first album after two years of work.

The Collective Band features Aaron Wyles, Sooth Sayer and Craig Featherstone on vocals, Toby Winter on drums, Christopher Moore and Jordan Hankins on guitar and Gav Barratt on bass.

The band, which first formed in 2016 in Grantham, has recently released its first album called Organised Chaos. Many of the tracks have been featured on BBC Introducing, a showcase for up and coming artists.

“The album has taken us over two years with the great team at Electric Bear Studios in Mansfield to create”, said Aaron.

He added: “With a lot of our older material being recorded using midi instruments, this is our first project to be entirely recorded with the band using live instruments.

“It feels amazing to have the project finished and out there for everyone to listen to.

The album cover for Organised Chaos.

“At a lot of the gigs we have performed at over the years, the audience has always wanted a project to take home to listen to.

“We finally feel we have achieved a project that represents the whole band and all of our individual personalities and music styles.”

The Collective Band filming a music video.

The group’s music style has changed over the years, as they went from being a hip hop band, to then exploring reggae, country and ska music, a music genre that originates from Jamaica.

However, they have “always stayed true to our hip hop roots”, added Aaron.

The Collective is also thankful for the support it has received from Dean Jackson, presenter at BBC Introducing, and the musical platform itself.

The band hard at work in the studio.

Aaron added: “The support - has been amazing in this early stage of sharing the album.

“We appreciate any and all support from folks helping us share our music to more people.

“As independent musicians we know how hard it can be to reach the masses, so we are extremely thankful to everyone that has supported us on our musical journey.”

Looking ahead to 2024, The Collective plans to produce more visuals for the album and it will be pushing out their music to more people.

The Collective Band.

Aaron added: “We have printed a limited amount of copies for the album which have pretty much sold out, so we will be planning to re-stock the album and push it to as many people as we possibly can while having a great time performing our new music.”

