A ball will raise money for a mental health charity that provides a lifeline to those who are struggling.

Evelyn’s Butterfly Effect, set up in memory of Evelyn Gibson who died in 2022, is holding the Butterfly Ball on Saturday, May 4, at Belton Woods Hotel near Grantham.

It aims to raise money for Parenting Mental Health, a charity that became a “lifeline” for Evelyn’s parents, Jenni and Jack Swift, during a time when Evelyn struggled with her mental health.

Evelyn Gibson.

“We would like to give something back and help raise funds so that other families receive the support they so desperately need as early as possible in their journey,” said Jenni.

She added: “Finding this community of over 38,000 other parents and carers who understood what we were going through and knowing we weren’t alone was so powerful.

Get the latest news to your inbox – sign up to The Briefing

“Since Evelyn's death, this community continues to support us.”

The event will be hosted by former BBC Radio Lincolnshire host Melvyn Prior and Suzanne Alderson, founder of Parenting Mental Health, will be giving a short speech.

Jenni added: “We're looking forward to bringing an awareness of mental health issues and support for parents and carers to a wider audience, whilst raising funds for a charity that helped us so much as a family.

“We want this to be a celebration too, and give people the opportunity to have fun and let their hair down.”

Alongside a three-course meal, there will be live entertainment and an online auction and a raffle.

Organisers say there are some “amazing” auction prizes on offer including a weekend in Whitby, a day in a recording studio, time with a personal stylist, rugby tickets and much more.

Tickets cost £95 and can be purchased at butterflyball.eventbrite.com.

The dress code is black tie and evening wear.

Evelyn’s Butterfly Effect was set up by Jenni and Jack after Evelyn lost her battle with mental illness.

The work they do encourages people to spread kindness in any way they can.