A council leader has welcomed a crackdown on A1 driving offenders — and says the action is needed for the residents and business of Grantham.

Coun Tim Harrison (Ind, Grantham St Wulfram’s), recently elected chairman of Grantham’s new town council, has praised Lincolnshire Police’s Operation Tramline which detected 141 offences along the A1 over five days.

Coun Harrison, who is also owner of Autocabs in Grantham, said he “welcomes any initiative by the police to make the roads safer”, especially as a majority of traffic passes through the town when trouble occurs.

Councillor Tim Harrison.

He said: “Whilst the number of incidents may shock some, I have a transport business and drivers regularly report stuff they see whilst working.

“We have all seen the massive impact that closures of the A1 cause to the town’s ability to go about its normal business when traffic is diverted through the town.

“Our town infrastructure is poor anyway, add the extra traffic from an accident diversion and it grinds to a halt.

“If there is an unfortunate accident on the A1, with Grantham Market Place, Dysart Road, Barrowby Road, Stamford Street, Victoria Street, Gonerby Road etcetera, all possibly closed at the same time, it will be a catastrophic ‘perfect storm’.

“Let’s hope the preventative work being put in by the police now stops this happening.”

Operation Tramline saw officers travel in an unmarked HGV, loaned from National Highways, along the A1 near Grantham from Monday, May 13, until Friday, May 17.

Lincolnshire Police carried out a week-long patrol along the A1 near Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Of the 141 offences, these included 51 drivers not wearing seat belts, 23 using mobile phones, a man who was arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving as well as carrying an abnormal load and many more.

Inspector Jason Baxter, of Lincolnshire Police, previously said Operation Tramline was “one of the many road safety awareness schemes” the force ran to make the roads safer.

He added: “It’s about raising awareness and educating motorists that their actions can have devastating consequences if they don’t change their driving behaviours for the better.”

Rutland MP Alicia Kearns

There have also been calls from Rutland MP Alicia Kearns (Con) to turn the A1 in this area into a three-lane motorway as a matter of “urgent safety upgrades”.

Mrs Kearns has since launched a survey encouraging residents to share their views on how the road could be made safer.

What more do you think needs to be done to make the A1 safer? Let us know in the comments below…