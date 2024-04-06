A landlady is celebrating 10 years since she took over a town pub.

Sarah Harlock is holding a celebration event today (Saturday, April 6) to mark 10 years since she took over The Royal Queen in Belton Lane, Grantham.

Despite two Covid lockdowns, this did not stop the community sticking by their favourite pub and supporting Sarah in its success over the last decade.

Sarah Harlock, landlady of The Royal Queen in Grantham.

“With everything we have been through, it feels worth celebrating,” said Sarah.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

She added: “When so many businesses did not come through the other side because of Covid and so many pubs changed hands, it’s nice to know we have local support.

“We have made amazing friends through the 10 years and love being part of the community.

“We have some good memories and I get pleasure from seeing everybody have a good time.”

When she took over the pub in 2014, it was a “massive life change” for Sarah.

However, it was always her dream to run a pub and The Royal Queen was the “perfect” choice due to her close connections with it.

She added: “It was where my grandad drank, where my dad drank and where I came as a child.

“So, it holds quite a lot of special memories for me as well.”

Over the years, the pub has become known for holding several charity events and hosting live music.

“We have a lot of live music and that’s something that should continue,” added Sarah.

Celebrations begin at 2pm with a performance from singer Gina Gee, followed by regulars at the pub 23 Reasons performing at 5pm.

From 8pm there will be DJ’s Whatty and Noobs hosting a 90’s party.

Throughout the day there will also be prizes, drink deals and plenty of music and dancing.

Sarah wanted to say a “huge thank you” to everyone who has supported her.

She added: “Whether that was someone helping day in day out, a month at a time or over the years, that is why we are still here.

“That’s why I keep doing what I do. There are easier jobs that would pay me more but I wouldn’t change it for the world.”