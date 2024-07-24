A council has called for primary school children to receive free school meals within the district.

South Kesteven District Council has called on Lincolnshire County Council to provide free school meals for all primary school children within the district.

Councillor Murray Turner (Lib Dem) raised the issue during July’s full council meeting. He put forward a motion to write to LCC, requesting a review of its policy and funding to extend the free school meals scheme to all primary schools in South Kesteven.

Councillor Murray Turner (Lib Dems, Toller). Photo: SKDC

While acknowledging there are “lots of counter-arguments” to the proposal, Coun Turner argued it could be the first step towards a “more stable, democratic and well-balanced society.”

He said: “What we can do in this 21st century to improve things is we can feed [children] nutritious meals at school in their early years, so they can have a better chance in society, because it is proven that well-fed children attain better educational results.”

The representative for Toller ward insisted that free school meals would offer much-needed relief for families struggling with the ongoing cost of living crisis. He later pointed to a reported £2 million underspend by LCC in the last financial year.

Councillor Rhys Baker (Green) seconded the motion, describing it as a “no brainer.”

Further support came from Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Ind), who highlighted a potential misconception and noted that not all low-income families qualify for free school meals.

Grantham Independent Councillor Charmaine Morgan.

She stated that the eligibility criteria for free school meals is generally for households with an annual income below £7,400, which she described as “staggeringly low and excludes a significant number of low-income households.”

Responding to the motion, LCC’s head of education support, Matthew Clayton, explained that central government allocates funding and sets eligibility for free school meals.

He said: “The funding for universal infant free school meals (UIFSM) is provided to schools by central government, and they also set the eligibility criteria for free school meals.

“Currently, all children in reception and years one and two receive free school meals through the UIFSM scheme, as do some older primary age school children if they are FSM eligible. We’re not aware of any government plans to expand the eligibility criteria or age range.”

City of Lincoln Councillor Dylan Stothard. Photo: James Turner

In April, City of Lincoln Councillor Dylan Stothard (Lab) requested LCC explore implementing universal free school meals across all primary schools in Lincolnshire and to lower the threshold for free meals availability in secondary schools.

A 26-year-old highlighted the seriousness of food insecurity in schools, claiming some children hide in playgrounds and pretend to eat from empty lunchboxes because they cannot afford lunch.

