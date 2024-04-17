Volunteers are urging people to help a seven-month-old puppy undergo a life-saving operation.

Grantham volunteers for Doris Banham Dog Rescue are asking people to help raise £5,000 to help Jack Russell terrier puppy Izzy, based in Retford with charity founder Trudie James.

Izzy suffers with a congenital heart defect and she needs an urgent operation to help her live.

Izzy the Jack Russell terrier puppy.

Anne Lockwood, a Grantham-based volunteer with the charity, said: “She needs an operation within the next few weeks otherwise she is going to deteriorate while at home.

“She may not even make it through the operation, but we always say we need to give the little girl a chance.”

Anyone who wishes to donate can at https://www.justgiving.com/page/trudie-james.

Izzy’s owners were unable to look after her when they found out about her heart condition.

So, Trudie took over Izzy’s care and is now fundraising for her operation.

The operation is expected to cost around £3,000, but Trudie believes Izzy may need a second operation.

This means treatment could cost around £5,000.