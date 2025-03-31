An amateur dramatic group is desperately appealing for people to attend its latest show, otherwise it could be the end of the group.

MJH Productions was founded 10 years ago by Matt Hewitt in Grantham.

The group has built up a popular reputation in town, performing sold out shows in St Wulfram’s Church, including Jesus Christ Superstar in 2019, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 2022 and Oliver in 2023.

However, its latest production of The Wizard of Oz - due to be performed April 8 to April 12 at St Wulframs - has not sold enough tickets so far, and if not enough are sold, the group is at risk of ending.

“I think this is the best show we have done, it’s just sad we haven’t sold enough tickets yet,” said founder and producer Matt.

This year’s show cost £41,000 to make, with £6,500 spent on costumes, £2,500 on a video wall, and the rest of the money spent on the venue and a 14-piece orchestra amongst other things.

However, so far only £17,000 worth of tickets have been sold.

“We don’t scrimp with shows and you can’t cheat your audience.

“This is a massive show and the cast is amazing. It is so good, yet we can’t sell the tickets.

“When we did [Jesus Christ] Superstar, we sold out and everyone said ‘wow, I have never seen anything like that’.

“Then when we did Joseph, we did that through the pandemic so it took two years to put on.

“The reputation we have in Grantham is really good.”

So far, the show has nearly sold out its Saturday date, with around 200 out of 300 tickets sold.

However, the Tuesday and Wednesday shows have not sold as much.

Speaking last week, Matt said: “There are only 34 tickets sold on Tuesday and 39 on Wednesday.

“The only thing I can think of is that tickets have not sold as much is because people don’t have money.

“People have to be careful these days. Also, there is so much choice in Grantham as there are so many groups.”

The Wizard of Oz cast is made up of amateur actors aged six years old, all the way up to their 70s.

Most of the cast is from Grantham, however some come as far from Stamford and Peterborough.

The Wizard of Oz is due to take place from April 8 until April 12 in St Wulfram's Church

Matt added: “The show is all about the journey. There is no point in putting on a great show if the cast isn’t having fun.

“The cast are all amateurs. They are giving up their time twice a week.

“They are really brilliant and are all so excited to put the show on.”

Matt is urging people to buy tickets for the show.

He added: “For the cast to look out on an audience of 30-odd people is hard.

“I think the Grantham audience buy tickets quite late so I imagine there will be a run on tickets.

“But God, we need that run on tickets.”

