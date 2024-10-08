A couple with a love for everything America has transformed a barn into a themed venue to support people with their mental health.

Ollie Crowder and Sally Heron converted a barn at Willow Farm in Fulbeck into an American-style venue to provide a range of free mental health programmes for people, as well as a place for weddings and events.

These programmes include a Lego group on Monday evenings, line dancing classes on the first Friday of each month and equine assisted therapy.

Sally Heron (left) and Ollie Crowder (right).

“Since covid, a lot of people have suffered with their mental health and a lot of people suffer in silence. We want to help people and put on this support for people,” said Ollie.

“There are trained councillors here and always people that have the experience to help.

Ollie and Sally have opened The American Barn in Fulbeck.

A look inside The American Barn.

A look inside the barn.

“We can signpost people to different institutions that can help them in other ways.”

Ollie and Sally decided to use their love for all things America as the inspiration for the barn conversion.

Ollie added: “We are both really into American things, like American cars, music and line dancing.

It is also a venue for live music.

Line dancing is a popular activity at The American Barn.

Line dancing is a popular activity at The American Barn.

“So, we just thought we would try and bring an American ranch style to Fulbeck!”

With the winter months edging closer, the barn will also start to operate as a warm space for one day a week for several hours.

He added: “This will be a warm space for anyone who may be colder during the winter months.”

The Lego group runs on Mondays.

Lego enthusiasts creating some sculptures.

They are also holding a murder mystery event on Saturday, October 12 at 6.30pm. Tickets for the event are available at https://tinyurl.com/mystery-event.

Looking to the future, Ollie hopes they can create more programmes to help people with their mental health in different ways.

He said: “We just want to carry on what we are doing and raise more and more money.

“We have grant funding, but we have to consider that it will eventually run out and it is about being self-sufficient.

“There are a whole abundance of programmes we want to bring to the barn in the future, but it’s having the time and money to do them.”

To find out more about The American Barn, go to https://www.theamericanbarn.co.uk/.

Send your news to news@lincsonline.co.uk.