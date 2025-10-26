There were several reasons why I stood for election in May 2023, writes South Kesteven District Councillor Paul Stokes, of Grantham Independents.

One was the outright failure of recent administrations at SKDC to make any serious attempt to reincarnate Grantham Market. Once elected, encouraged by leader Ashley Baxter, several Grantham councillors have subsequently championed our market and still do and I thank them for that.

South Kesteven District Council deputy leader Paul Stokes

As cabinet member with responsibility for markets I have worked especially close with Councillor Tim Harrison, who has gone far more than the extra mile on behalf of Grantham market. We meet nearly every Saturday at the market for a coffee, and a bacon bap, and chat to the market staff, traders and the public.

On October 11, we had 47 traders on the market. The market was supplemented by a Diwali event that helped this alongside the regular market and farmer’s market but it was quite thrilling to see the Grantham community at large engaging, meeting, talking with friends and families and even people they haven’t seen for a while.

Credit must go to our chief executive and directors, head of service and Craig and the market staff, from those who set up and remove the stalls to those who are around smiling and greeting the community throughout the day. There are times when the numbers are lower and the weather can present challenges on occasions, but with our regular events and other options I am confident that if we sustain our momentum the market will continue to flourish.

Despite doubts, the works to the Market Place itself have presented a space for events, as seen at the recent Bike Night in particular and other events we have showcased. We are continually looking to support the market with attractions and looking to add traders to our varied assortment, who have something for everyone.

There is no reason we can’t get the market back to the halcyon days gone by, something which also helps our regular businesses on Saturdays. Thank you to everybody who comes down to support the market, whether you are a trader or customer. For those who are not yet believers-give it a go, even if it’s just to talk to friends, family or the community.

Make Grantham market your Saturday morning destination.

paul.stokes@southkesteven.gov.uk