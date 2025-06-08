SKDC’s Annual General Meeting took place on May 22, and passed with some accord and some challenge to the leadership, writes Paul Stokes of Grantham Independents.

This is how it should be and with one exception the meeting was dignified and cordial. We now move forward with our committee cycle and continue to work hard for the benefit of all our residents.

South Kesteven District Council deputy leader Paul Stokes

As a ward councillor for Grantham Arnoldfield I believe there have been some good outcomes for the Gonerby Hill Foot area recently and now have my sights set on resolving matters on the Poplar Farm area of the ward that have been frustrating residents for some time. I welcome any thoughts and comments generally from the Arnoldfield ward by email: paul.stokes@southkesteven.gov.uk

Grantham Independents continue to work hard and as a unit for the betterment of Grantham. We are strengthened by having Ian Selby as chairman of the council, Tim Harrison as chairman of governance and audit and Elvis Stooke as chairman of environment overview and scrutiny.

Steven Cunnington continues to make massive progress on the Earlesfield ward, and in the development of the Community Centre and Chris Noon is working his heart out for the Harrowby ward. Patsy Ellis has been taking a lead on some serious clean-ups on our estates in conjunction with Rivercare and Phillip Gadd is our brains trust with a mine of advice and information. All of us are gelled together by our leader Tim Harrison.

At this time last year everybody wondered if and when the Market Place would be finished. Now we are awash with events.

Look out for:

Summer Family Festival - Friday, June 20, from 4pm -9.30pm.

Brocante/French Market - Saturday, July 19

Dinomania/Dinosaur Day - Sunday, August 17

Bike Night - Wednesday, August 27