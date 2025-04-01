A bell ringing group is looking for new and younger members ahead of its VE Day commemorations.

Founded in 1781, The Society of Change Ringers of St Wulfram’s is the oldest recreational group in Grantham.

The group rings bells for Sunday church services, weddings and other major occasions.

Members of The Society of Change Ringers of St Wulfram’s group.

Ahead of the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 8, the group is looking for 10 to 15 new members, ideally between 20 and 40 years old, to join ahead of these commemorations, and maybe even gain a long-term interest in the hobby.

Tower captain David Braunton, 49, hopes the younger generation can be inspired to take up this hobby that he has been doing for 35 years.

David Braunton, tower captain of the The Society of Change Ringers of St Wulfram’s.

He said: “Bell ringing is a very English thing.

“It’s something that at first takes a while to master and it can be more complicated than you give it.

“But if you have other people learning with you, it helps.

“I enjoy the activity, the people and also visiting different places as once you have learned, you can go to any practice in the UK.

A look inside the bells.

“There is just so much you can get out of bell ringing.”

To do bell ringing, David also said “you do not have to be a gym person”, despite dealing with bronze bells that weigh between 200kg and 1,625kg.

He added: “You don’t have to be strong to do it.

“Although some of the best ringers weigh less than 60kg, it’s technique that counts.

Members of The Society of Change Ringers of St Wulfram’s group.

“It is also a bit of a workout. The ringing is great for the upper body, arms and backs.”

David would like some younger members to join the group as he thinks they would “learn quicker”, in the lead up to VE Day commemorations.

He said: “While we have done very well at recruiting early retirement age, they tend to be a bit slower at learning.

“I think younger people would pick it up quite quickly. When I first started, there were a lot more younger people who joined up because they were already part of groups in the church.

“However, we tend to find it more of a struggle to get as many new people into the church nowadays.”

Those who join will be taught the continental style of bell ringing, which has no pattern to follow, compared to English style which is more complicated and has stricter patterns.

David added: “We believe it is feasible to get a group of learners to ring in continental style by VE Day and the English style for our VJ Day commemorations in August.”

David hopes to get new members on board to begin practice the week commencing Sunday, April 6.

New members would be required to learn one to two lessons a week, for half an hour each session.

David said: “I think it would be good for people to be a part of the VE commemorations to say thank you for what soldiers did and a thank you for allowing us to live in a free community.

“It’s giving something back to the community.”

Anyone who would be interested in bell ringing at St Wulfram’s Church can call David on 07967566943.

Alternatively, they can call the parish office on 01476 561342 or email admin@stwulframs.com.