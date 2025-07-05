“We set out to raise money and awareness, and it’s clear we managed to touch hearts along the way.”

A group of walkers has raised more than £3,500 in memory of a beloved father by completing a 91.6-mile Hadrian’s Wall trek to raise awareness of men’s mental health.

Darren “Paddy” Paddison, of Grantham Tattoo Shop, his son Jimmy, and friends took on the coast-to-coast walk in honour of Paddy’s son Andrew Brackenbury, who died suddenly just before Christmas.

The walk set off on June 21, on what would have been Andrew’s 40th birthday.

Walkers and support crew at Wallsend. Front row, left to right: Darren (Paddy) Paddison, Tailen Paddison and Neil Hayes. Back row, left to right: Vivien Durham, Paula Hayes, Jimmy Paddison, Ryan Harrington and Daryl Paddison.

The challenge raised funds for Andy’s Man Club, a charity that supports men struggling with their mental health.

So far, the group has raised £3,585 – surpassing its £2,500 target – with donations still open.

Battling gale-force winds, thunderstorms and steep climbs, the team pressed on with determination and camaraderie.

Andrew with daughters Alyiah, aged 2, and Kadie, aged 17, at Billy and Bonnie’s baptism last year. Photo: Supplied

However, there were touches of kindness along the walk – from free desserts offered by a McDonald’s team who had been following their journey, to strangers stopping to scan their donation link or hug Paddy when they learned who they were walking for.

“It was emotional. We were all crying when we got to the beach,” said Paddy.

“What kept us going was the support we received from strangers along the way.

The group stop off for a photo at the end of the journey. Photo: Supplied

“It was brilliant. Nobody lost any hope or got grumpy or anything, despite the weather.”

The group included friends Paula Hayes, Vivien Durham and Ryan Harrington.

Even Paddy’s grandson Tailen joined parts of the route, covering about 20 miles.

Andrew dressed as Santa for work the day before he died. Photo: Supplied

They were supported by friend Neil Hayes and Paddy’s other son, Daryl.

The group celebrated their victory over the challenge with a glass of champagne on the beach.

Organiser Paula Hayes said: “What began as a fundraiser turned into something far more meaningful.

“We set out to raise money and awareness, and it’s clear we managed to touch hearts along the way.”

She also added: “We’ve come away with a real appreciation for life’s simple comforts — a hot meal, a soft bed, and dry socks have never felt so good.”

Paddy added a personal tribute during a post-walk trip to Newcastle by placing an engraved padlock in memory of Andrew at the quayside.

He now hopes to complete a video of the walk to help raise even more money before the fundraiser closes on July 14.

The group already plans to walk again next year, this time from the Ridgeway White Horse to Stonehenge – another of Andrew’s favourite locations.

Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50 in the UK, and Andy’s Man Club supports men with mental health struggles.

To donate or learn more, search for the group’s fundraiser on JustGiving.

* Anyone affected by the issues raised in this story can call Samaritans on 116 123 free from any phone, or visit www.samaritans.org for free, round-the-clock, confidential support. Always call 999 in an emergency if you are in immediate danger.