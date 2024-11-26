A radio presenter is asking people to think of their Desert Island Discs for a new segment of his show.

Andy Antony, who presents on Hive FM in Grantham, hopes to launch ‘Grantham Island Discs’ from January on the local radio station.

The idea is he will ask people from the area to come on the show and talk about their top 10 songs they would like to listen to if they were deserted on an island and why they chose them - in a replica of the well-known BBC format.

Andy Antony, presenter on Hive FM.

Andy said: “Part of the remit of Hive FM is connecting with the community.

“When we were first thinking of ideas for shows, I pitched it to Susan and the team thought it would be a good idea.

“It is not exactly like the original desert island discs as they used to do an item of luxury and a book.

“I just wanted to focus on the music part as people tend to remember songs and then connect them with certain memories.

“We want to include people who have a story to tell as well and let people know about Grantham.”

A top desert island disc choice for Andy would be Scenes From An Italian Restaurant by Billy Joel.

He added: “It makes you really think about what you would pick.”

Andy, who runs a show every Saturday from 10am until midday, hopes to run Grantham Island Discs at least twice a month, but hopes it can become a weekly segment.

Anyone interested in joining Andy for Grantham Island Discs can email him at andy.antony@btinternet.com.