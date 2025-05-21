A family is preparing to mark what would have been their son’s 30th birthday with a charity walk alongside friends in his memory.

Paul and Sara Smith, who run Swinstead Road Garage in Corby Glen, have organised the event with Sam Baxter and other friends and family to honour their son, Sam Smith, who died on June 4, 2016 - his 21st birthday - after living with cancer for several years.

The walk will take place at Mam Tor in Derbyshire around June 4 and aims to raise funds for the Willow Foundation, a charity that supported Sam during his illness by organising a visit to Liverpool FC’s training ground.

Sam Smith would have been 30 this year. Photo: Supplied

“Willow enabled Sam and two friends to meet the team and manager at Melwood training ground in 2014,” said Sara.

“We will be forever grateful he got to experience such a memorable day.”

Sam was first diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in 2013. Although surgery and treatment were initially successful, the cancer unfortunately returned in 2015.

Over the years, the family has supported three charities that helped Sam during his illness.

“This year will mark his 30th birthday,” said Sara.

“As parents, we want to keep his memory alive, which is why, with the help of the community and friends, we’ve continued raising money over the last nine years.”

Sam’s close friend Sam Baxter is leading the fundraising effort, which will see a group of about a dozen friends and family members take on a circular walk around Mam Tor.

“Mine and Sam’s friendship started from birth,” said Sam.

“Our parents were friends, we lived in the same village, we attended play school, primary and secondary school together with our group of friends, and we would spend all our free time together—playing football, river jumping, tree climbing and getting up to no good.”

As they got older, the friendship continued through clubbing, going to pubs, and attending gigs, concerts, football matches and other events.

“When Sam was diagnosed the first time, it brought us all even closer,” Sam continued.

“Various charities helped Sam over the course of his illness, and we have been doing fundraisers for these charities - and now it’s the Willow Foundation’s turn.”

Sam’s sister Hattie, his pallbearers Jake, Jamie, Adam, Dan, Reece, Kane and David, and family friend Phil are among those taking part in the walk.

In 2021, on the fifth anniversary of Sam’s death, the group raised more than £5,000 for another children’s charity, Dreams Come True, by completing a 10-mile fancy dress walk.

“If we could raise anything even close to that again, that would be truly unbelievable,” said Sam.

“The Willow Foundation not only gave Sam the chance to experience something incredible but gave us, as his friends, fond memories to look back on.”

Donations can be made through the group’s GoFundMe page.

Sara added: “We would be so grateful for any donations, big or small. Every contribution helps us honour Sam’s memory and make a difference in his name.”