Two businesses are teaming up to raise £10,000 for an air ambulance service.

WCF Chandlers and Belton Woods Hotel, both based in Grantham, are holding a Valentines ball on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at the hotel, with the aim to raise money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Service.

The black-tie event will feature music, dancing, entertainment and a three-course meal.

Staff members from Belton Woods Hotel and WCF Chandlers with Joe Harper from the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance outside the Belton Woods Hotel at Grantham.

Charlotte Carratt, of WCF Chandlers, said: “The LNAA provides a vital, life-saving service to this area and it’s a cause close to the hearts of many of our customers who live and work in our rural communities.

“As a company, we have supported the LNAA for several years through fundraising as a team, but we felt the time was right to take the next step and organise a major fundraising event with the aim of raising £10,000.

“We were delighted to be able to join forces with the team at Belton Woods, who have chosen the LNAA as their charity of the year, to make it an event to remember.”

The charity Valentine’s Ball aims to raise £10,000 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Local businesses are invited to take up tables at the event or donate prizes for the auction in the evening.

The LNAA covers a 3,500-square mile region across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

The service needs to raise £13 million this year and relies on donations to remain operational.

Joe Harper, corporate partnerships manager at LNAA, said: “As we celebrate our 30th anniversary and reflect on reaching the incredible milestone of 30,000 life-saving missions, we’re incredibly grateful to WCF chandlers and Belton Woods Hotel for hosting the Valentine’s ball in support of Linc & Notts Air Ambulance.

“Our dedicated crew carries out critical interventions, often in the most challenging of circumstances.

“We receive no government funding, and it’s only thanks to the generous support of the people and businesses across our region that we can continue to provide this essential service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“On behalf of everyone at Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, thank you for your continued support.”

Tickets cost £75 and sponsorship packages are available for individuals and businesses from £150.

To find out more email events@beltonwoods.co.uk or call 01476 514379.