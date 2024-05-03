New Grantham councillors are preparing for historic challenges as they confront the daunting task of reinstating a local council after half a decade.

The 22 new members of Grantham Town Council are the first to take power since the council was last disbanded in 1974.

Following Thursday night’s votes, 15 members of the “Independent Member of Grantham Together" political grouping were elected, including three not listed as such on official council documents - Steve Cunnington, Declan Gibbons, and Chris Noon.

Councillor Tim Harrison

Organiser Councillor Tim Harrison thanked his team and their supporters

“They bring a wealth of viewpoints and life experience to the new Grantham Council.

“What will bode well is the unity and teamwork they have shown during the run-up to election night; it has been fantastic to watch,” he said.

He stressed their diverse backgrounds and teamwork.

He said he felt privileged to be part of a group of members who have overcome various adversities, including homelessness, addiction, disabilities, and bankruptcy.

“They can bring the understanding of these issues to the table,” he said.

He stressed listening to all, even unsuccessful candidates who he promised to continue to seek input and advice from.

A key highlight was the election of Councillor Wayne Hasnip after his third attempt to get into local politics - trying both at district and county level.

“Coun Hasnip will help us understand the needs of the less able of Grantham, giving a unique viewpoint that needs to be heard,” said Coun Harrison.

The group’s first priority will be getting the council governance in order.

“After 50 years without a council, there will be a lot to organise,” said Coun Harrison.

He praised the competence of Anita and Chris as Clerks and expressed positivity about collaborating with the other councillors to protect Grantham's interests in the era of devolution.

The winning group will work alongside four Labour councillors, one under the banner of the “Save Our Green Spaces Campaign”, two under the banner of “Democratic Independent - Working for Grantham” and three who were listed without announcing any party or grouping allegiance.

Labour & Co-operative group leader Councillor Lee Steptoe.

Labour councillor Lee Steptoe said his party were elated to have won four seats out of the seven they contested.

He particularly pointed to a Labour win in Arnoldfield which he described as “not natural Labour territory”.

“It’s a really solid result for us, particularly pleasing,” he said.

Grantham Independent Councillor Charmaine Morgan.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan, from the Democratic Independents, posted that: “For our first elected Town Council in 50 yrs we have a majority of Independent couns elected.

“We have a great team. We will work together to stand up and be a voice for Grantham.

Thank you to all who put your faith in us.”

Her comments were echoed by Coun Harrison, who added: “We all believe we can work together, pool our experiences and look to protect Grantham's interests in the upcoming years of devolution.”