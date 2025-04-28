Communities are being urged to turn pink in May and enjoy tea and cake to celebrate what would have been Rosie May’s 32nd birthday.

The Rosie May Foundation is hosting its annual Rosie May Day, which started as a community support initiative post-pandemic and has grown to an international event.

The campaign appeals to people to host a Global Tea Party and collect donations for the charity while celebrating Rosie’s birthday, which would have been on May 9.

The foundation was created in January 2004 by her parents, Mary and Graham Storrie, as a living legacy for their only daughter, who was brutally murdered at the age of just 10 on December 28, 2003 by a 17-year-old boy known to the family.

The Bingham-based charity, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, came in response to generous donations from the public and has grown ever since to support people and communities across the world.

The Rosie May Days welcome people to wear pink, bake a cake and host the tea party, be in it the office, school, home, park or even the beach.

The campaign started just after the pandemic, as volunteers at the charity started driving the tuk-tuks and talking to people from their doorsteps.

Once the restrictions were lifted, Mary and Graham wanted to encourage people to be social again, so they started hosting tea parties to bring everyone together.

Due to the amount of support and the tea parties’ popularity, the campaign has now reached international levels as people in Canada, Australia, Spain, France, Ireland, Scotland, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Switzerland also host their Global Tea Party.

“It is amazing, for us, this demonstrates the extent of support that we have garnered over the last 20 years,” said Mary.

People interested in hosting a tea party can do it at any date throughout the month and are encouraged to email fundraising@rosiemay.com to receive a fundraiser pack and receive more information.

Those hosting the tea party, either in Nottinghamshire or Lincolnshire, can get a lucky visit from one of the charity’s tuk-tuks.