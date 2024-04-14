Local history buffs’ dedication has been recognised with a prestigious award.

Harlaxton History Society has celebrated winning the Alan Ball Award for best Local History E-publication 2023.

Their website, www.harlaxtonhistory.co.uk, launched last year, impressed judges with rich content and user-friendly design.

Harlaxton History Society's website.

Established by the Library Services Trust, the award recognises outstanding local history publishing across the UK.

Douglas Brown, volunteer web editor, thanked contributors for the honour.

“We’re really honoured to have won this prestigious heritage award which is a real feather in the cap for all the volunteers who have contributed their time, knowledge and enthusiasm to making the Society and its web site grow,” he said.

The site's popularity surged, with over 702 unique visitors and 1200 site sessions last year.

Plans to expand content, focusing on medieval and Roman history, aim to engage visitors further.

A standout feature, "Streets through Time," detailed the village's social evolution since Victorian times.

Steve Parkes, its author, highlighted global involvement, with individuals worldwide contributing insights and ancestral information, reflecting widespread interest in Harlaxton's heritage.

“There is a genuine thirst for information about our history and it’s clear we have really engaged the community with what we have discovered about our village,” he said.

An online event to officially celebrate the awards will be held in July.