Councillors have approved a budget for a weekly food waste collection service in South Kesteven - but say they’re ‘disappointed’ that the authority is having to dip into its reserves to pay for it.

South Kesteven District Council approved a £542,195 budget for the 2025/26 financial year to pay for the roll-out of the weekly food waste collection service - but will not get all of that money back from the Government.

South Kesteven District Council. Photo LDRS

The Government, which is demanding all councils roll out this service, granted the district council £400,125.45 — but that means that the council has had to find an extra £142,069.55 from the waste service reserves to cover the full costs of the food caddy colletion.

At a meeting on September 18, it also approved an increase to the 'vehicle replacement capital budget' of £171,850 from the same reserve to fund the food waste collection vehicles and caddies.

An example of a counter top food waste bin to be kept indoors.

The district council said the service is a mandatory requirement by the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

This service will ensure that food waste is diverted out of residents' black bins and disposed of through anaerobic digestion to be more environmentally friendly.

This is separate to the changes to the existing waste collection rounds, which came into force earlier this week.

But Coun Paul Wood (Independent), who represents the Viking ward, said it was 'disappointing' that the government was not fully funding the service.

He said: “I support this scheme. It is mandatory and we have to do it.

“But it does seem disappointing that we’re having to dip into our reserves to pay for it.

“We’re not being funded for the right number of vehicles by the government.

“We’re being funded for nine vehicles when we need 12.”

Max Sawyer

Coun Max Sawyer (independent), who represents the Stamford All Saints ward, said: “I hope that we’re able to reduce the amount of food waste in the district with this scheme.”

But Coun Ian Stokes (Conservative), who represents the Peascliffe and Ridgeway ward, said he didn’t think the service should be compulsory.

He said: “I’m disappointed that this is a mandatory scheme. I think it should be optional in light of the costs involved.

“I’m sure that some councils across the country will not be able to afford this.”

South Kesteven district councillor Ben Green PHOTO: OLIVER CASTLE

But Coun Ben Green (Reform UK), who represents the Isaac Newton ward, said he would vote against the scheme.

He added: “Nobody wants yet another bin — least of all a maggoty food caddy. I hear that once food is stripped from black bin waste, oil will have to be added back just to give it enough calorific value for combustion.

“That is a back-to-front policy if ever there was one. We should make a stand, and we will be voting accordingly. Otherwise, why are we here?”

The district council said that it had no plans to add oil to food waste.

It said that food waste would be collected on a weekly basis, meaning that it’s unlikely that there would be a build-up of maggots.

Coun Rhys Baker (Bourne Austerby)

Coun Rhys Baker (independent), cabinet member for environment and waste at the district council, said: “The waste collection authority at the district council doesn’t have the ability to decide on how the waste is disposed of.

“Lincolnshire County would be in charge of that. I have similar concerns about the costs.

“I’m also disappointed that we’re not going to get the full funding needed.

“This was because Defra used the wrong number of houses in South Kesteven and I’m incredibly disappointed that we haven’t heard back from them on this.

“If we’re going to have a mandatory service that we have to deliver, surely it should be funded.”

The new service will be rolled-out in April 2026.

The council also accepted an additional £953,377.03 Extended Producer Responsibility Payment for this financial year - money from packaging companies to cover the costs of handling waste - which will be allocated to its waste services reserve.