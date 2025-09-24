A town theatre will echo with the sounds of the 1980s this weekend when a tribute to Shakin’ Stevens takes centre stage.

West End performer Rebel Dean will step into the spotlight at Grantham’s Guildhall on Saturday, with Whole Lotta Shakin’ – The Shakin’ Stevens Story.

The award-winning show celebrates Shakin’ Stevens, the UK’s biggest-selling singles artist of the decade, with a mix of live music, rare footage and images charting his rise from a Welsh rock ’n’ roll hopeful to chart-topping success.

Rebel Dean brings Shaky’s biggest hits to Grantham Guildhall!

Audiences can expect hits such as Green Door, Oh Julie, You Drive Me Crazy and This Ole House, alongside the classic rock ’n’ roll numbers Shaky made his own from artists including Eddie Cochran, Chuck Berry, Ritchie Valens and Elvis Presley.

Organisers promise a party atmosphere, encouraging fans to “dust off the double denim” and sing along to the songs that defined an era.

More details are available at www.wholelottashakin.co.uk

Tickets are £25, with the two-hour, 15-minute show starting at 7.30pm.