Hundreds of people dived into a town centre at the weekend for an environment-themed event.

The Whale – Plastic Ocean exhibit had more than 700 people visit during its three days in Grantham Market Place.

Organised by South Kesteven District Council and funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the 18-metre-long whale invited children to step inside and join an interactive performance about marine conservation.

The Circo Rum*Ba*Ba giant inflatable whale at the Market Square, Grantham with Marianne Grove. Photo: David Lowndes

Audiences were taken on a mission to save an ancient leatherback turtle from a deluge of plastic.

An acrobatic diver, as well as puppets, comedy and music performed by women’s circus theatre company Circo Rum Ba Ba, helped to raise awareness of the battles that sea creatures face in trying to survive in an ocean full of plastic and waste.

Cabinet member for culture and leisure, Paul Stokes (Ind), who is also the council’s deputy leader, said the event made “excellent use of our new public open space in the town centre”.

“I went along myself and the feedback was amazing, with everyone – children and adults – loving the installation itself and the conservation messages it was sharing,” he said.

“Many children will be taking positive feedback and stories to their classrooms this week.”

South Kesteven District Council also worked with partners Conexus Tuition, the Reading Room in the George Centre, and children’s author Hannah Gold to hold a number of side events and crafting activities.

Craft Day at the George Centre Grantham . Author Hannah Gold signing books at the Reading Room. Photo: David Lowndes

Reading Room owner Laura van Boven said her shop’s events, which included a book signing with Hannah – who has written popular books such as The Last Bear, The Lost Whale, Finding Bear and Turtle Moon and lives in Stamford – attracted more than 150 children plus parents.

“I’m absolutely thrilled with how it went,” she said.

“The turnout was amazing and it was really exciting, not only for me, but also for the town to see so many people in the shop.

Craft Day at the George Centre Grantham . Karen Shaw and Victoria Bremner (pink tops) with local visitors to the centre. Photo: David Lowndes

“It was a real honour to have Hannah here because she’s really at the top of the children’s literature game.”

“It was great to see so many happy, smiling people in the town and we’re looking forward to more events – hopefully something for everyone to enjoy,” added Coun Stokes.