With just a few short weeks to go until we elect the first ever Greater Lincolnshire Mayor - we have asked the four contenders to share their plans for the south of the county.

This new mayor will have a wide range of powers, from planning to economic development across the entire county - including residents in the North and North East - when they take office on May 2.

The introduction of the mayor and the Mayoral Combined Authority is part of the devolution deal agreed with the Government, which includes a £24million a year investment fund. But how much of this will make it to Grantham, Stamford, Spalding and the south of the county, where there is scepticism over the potential for power to be wielded from afar?

Greater Lincolnshire Mayoral Candidates - Andrea Jenkyns, Marianne Overton, Jason Stockwood and Rob Waltham

The four candidates so far — Andrea Jenkyns (Reform), Marianne Overton (Independent), Jason Stockwood (Labour) and Coun Rob Waltham (Conservative) — were asked to share their plans for the south of Lincolnshire.

Here are the responses they have provided…

Andrea Jenkyns (Reform)

Dame Andrea Jenkyns has been selected as the Reform UK candidate in the forthcoming mayoral election. Photo: James Turner

1. Flood Mitigation Leadership - As mayor, Andrea will lead the team in tackling flood risks and managing water resources, recognising that adequate drainage and flood defences are crucial to protecting Lincolnshire’s agricultural sector.​

2. Investment in infrastructure - the mayor controls a £24 million annual investment fund, which Andrea will push to allocate to critical infrastructure projects, including flood defences. However, any major investment will require cooperation with the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority (GLCCA) and potentially the Environment Agency.

3. Funding for growth - Andrea will maximise funding opportunities by tapping into the Growth Fund, potentially using top-slicing mechanisms, and securing additional government funding allocated explicitly to mayoral authorities.

4. Supporting agriculture - protecting farmers from rising costs and regulations threatening food security. Andrea will oppose excessive land use for solar farms, ensure sustainable water management, and restore decision-making power to local drainage boards​.

5. Improving transport and connectivity – strengthening road and rail links, particularly for key routes like the A15, A52, and A17, and ensuring better rural transport solutions.

Marianne Overton (Independent)

Coun Marianne Overton, Independent candidate for Greater Lincolnshire mayor Credit: LDRS

Coun Marianne Overton MBE, was elected overwhelmingly as the Independent candidate for mayor, is the clear choice to lead Greater Lincolnshire. Known for ‘listening to people and getting things done,’ Marianne brings proven leadership experience and a deep commitment to the communities she serves.

Marianne has worked extensively with government ministers, leading cross-party teams and securing better funding and powers for our region. She understands the challenges we face and has the expertise to tackle them. She said: “I am deeply rooted in the heart of Greater Lincolnshire, with my feet on the ground, alongside our residents.” Marianne is focused on planning a brighter future for all, not bound by party politics but by practical solutions that work for us.

With 14 years of experience in local government, Marianne nationally leads cross party and a growing team of Independent and smaller-party councillors, currently leading 64 councils. She has worked closely with national government on key issues such as asylum seekers, covid-19, and devolution, ensuring policies are shaped to benefit our communities. Marianne also served on the health board, responsible for improving the health of the people of Lincolnshire, perfectly placed for bringing services together.

As mayor, Marianne will lead on vital areas such as improving transport, housing, economic development, skills, health and wellbeing and climate change. She is uniquely positioned to bring together resources, people, and expertise to make real improvements.

On May 1st, vote for Marianne Overton, a true Independent leader who will serve the people of Greater Lincolnshire.

Jason Stockwood (Labour)

Jason Stockwood is the Labour candidate in the Greater Lincolnshire Mayor elections PHOTO: JASON STOCKWOOD

South Lincolnshire is the food powerhouse of Britain - from the fields of Spalding and Holbeach to the food processors in Boston and Grantham, we feed the nation. But our farmers, businesses and communities are being let down. As mayor, I’ll fight for a fair deal for south Lincolnshire and deliver real action - not empty promises.

First, I’ll back our farmers and rural economy. Agriculture is at the heart of our communities, but supermarket price squeezes, staff shortages and flooding put farms at risk. I’ll work with government to secure better flood defences for the fens, investment in local food production and fairer trading conditions.

Second, I’ll fix our roads and transport. The A16 and A17 are lifelines for businesses, but potholes and congestion slow everything down. I’ll push for road upgrades and better public transport, making it easier for people in Stamford, Market Deeping and Bourne to get to work, school or hospital appointments.

I’ll also stand up for safer villages and towns. Rural crime. From farm thefts to antisocial behaviour is rising, and communities feel ignored. I’ll work with the police to put more resources into tackling rural crime and protecting local businesses.

Finally, I’ll balance the books and deliver value for money because south Lincolnshire deserves a mayor who fights for our people, our communities and our future.

Rob Waltham (Conservative)

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council. Photo: James Turner

Communities in Grantham, Stamford and Spalding face distinct challenges — from congestion to clunky bus and rail networks to rural isolation or the seasonal whims of the tourism industry, as mayor, I will use new powers over skills, transport, and investment to tackle these issues head-on.

Improving transport links is a top priority, with plans for better-integrated services and initiatives which will better connect people to jobs and at the same time reduce congestion in our towns.

We're already pushing forward with demand-responsive transport solutions for rural areas and enhancing connectivity with neighbouring regions such as Cambridgeshire, Rutland, and Norfolk.

Through targeted investments we will support the local economies, backing innovation in farming and food manufacturing to create more well-paid jobs. We'll also fast-track the regeneration of town centres and provide funding to community projects that make a real difference.

Investment in skills is equally critical. Working with local businesses and education providers we'll create pathways into lifelong careers, ensuring young people and adults alike can access the training they need close to home so they can take advantage of the opportunities that will come. It might just put a little bit more coin in their back pockets too.

My plan is to work with communities to develop the projects that they know will make the biggest difference. Gone are the days of going cap in hand to government, gone are the days of having to dance to whatever the latest tune is coming from people who do not understand Lincolnshire.

