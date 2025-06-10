A cancer survivor and campaigner is supporting a bra recycling project — saying it is a ‘step in the right direction’ towards raising awareness.

Rachael Bradley, of Grantham, has been tirelessly helping other cancer sufferers in their treatment journeys for more than four years, after being told she had breast cancer on the day the first covid lockdown was announced in 2020.

As a result of her diagnosis, Rachael co-founded the support group Breast Friends with Sara Green for other women and men in the area who need it most.

Rachael Bradley is in full support of the bra banks

In a bid to support vital research and promote reuse, Lincolnshire County Council launched a ‘bra banks’ scheme in March, after partnering with the non profit organisation Against Breast Cancer.

The recycling points have been placed in libraries across the county – including Spalding, Stamford, Boston, Long Sutton and Grantham.

Rachael, who is now five years cancer free, said: “I’m absolutely behind it, I think its a great idea.

The Bra Banks have been installed in libraries across the county PHOTO: Lincolnshire County Council

“Whatever people can do to raise awareness and support women, whether that be with breast cancer or not, is brilliant – it is great that big organisations and local authorities are picking up on that as well.

“Anything anyone can do to raise awareness is vital and there should be lots more of it.”

Members of the public can drop off gently worn bras in all sizes and styles to the pink bra banks and help support the important cause. The donations are given a ‘new lease of life’ to be made ready for another user.

The proceeds made through the scheme help fund research into secondary spread cancer – which is one of the main causes of breast cancer-related deaths.

Some are sent to developing countries, where affordable underwear is in demand and supports economic independence for women.

Upon hearing about the project, she has felt inspired to start a new campaign. Rachael now wants to work alongside LCC to create ‘big brash’ pink recycling bins in supermarket car-parks across the county to continue raising awareness in higher footfall areas.

She has previously called for the breast screening age in the UK to be lowered and inspired the creation of a pink dustcart for South Kesteven to spread awareness.

Rachael’s campaign work also led her to getting the honour of being asked to carry the Queen’s Baton through Grantham ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

She added: “I’d be happy to do a campaign with LCC – it would be amazing.”

In response to this — and to questions about why libraries were chosen — a spokesperson from the county council said: “We are always keen to hear from residents who have ideas that could have a positive impact on Lincolnshire's environment.

“If Rachael would like to discuss this further, please email: LCCwasteofficers@lincolnshire.gov.uk and we can see what could be possible.

“Libraries are located in the heart of our communities, making them a convenient place for residents to donate their bras.

“Together with Greenwich Leisure Ltd (GLL) we also manage a network of 15 core libraries, which helped us to roll the scheme out quickly and efficiently across the county.”

Nicola Rogers, Lincolnshire libraries partnership manager at GLL, said: “We’re really proud to be able to introduce this initiative in our county’s libraries and support this good cause.

"As a charitable social enterprise, one of our core values is to respect the planet. To be able to recycle fabric, along with raising funds for and awareness of Against Breast Cancer is a win, win.

"This is an initiative we are delighted to be supporting, and we hope to see lots of our residents use these bra banks while visiting us.”

