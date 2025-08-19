You can follow in the footsteps of the late Baroness Thatcher on a special walking tour, visiting landmark sites which helped shape her early life, as part of Grantham’s commemorations to mark the centenary of her birth.

The former grocer’s shop where she grew up, Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School (KGGS) and Finkin Street Methodist Church, where her father was a preacher, are among the highlights on the two-hour walk led by Dr John Manterfield, local historian and Chair of Grantham Civic Society.

The shop on the corner of North Parade was home to Margaret Roberts and her family - it was previously a grocers. Photo: Kate Chapman

Baroness Thatcher, who was born on October 13, 2025, was the country’s first female and longest serving Prime Minister of the 20th century – holding office for 11 years and 208 days between 1979 and 1990.

Much of her time in power was marred by social unrest, industrial strife and high unemployment but to her supporters, she was a revolutionary figure, credited with transforming the nation’s economy, taming the unions and re-establishing the country as a world power.

Dr Manterfield agrees Baroness Thatcher was a ‘Marmite’ character, but says whatever your opinion, it’s right her achievements are marked.

Dr John Manterfield, local historian and chair of Grantham Civic Society, pictured outside the property where Baroness Thatcher was born. Photo: Kate Chapman

He’s leading guided walks on selected dates in October as part of Thatcher Fest – a week-long series of events designed to reflect on and celebrate the impact of the former Conservative leader’s life on and around what would have been her 100th birthday.

“Whatever your opinion of Margaret Thatcher, it’s right that as a town we recognise her, for a whole host of reasons - not least because she was the longest serving Prime Minister of the 20th century,’ says Dr Manterfield, who also gives insights into other aspects of Grantham’s history during the walk.

“Margaret Thatcher was a local girl. She gained a place at the grammar school and went on to study chemistry at Oxford. She went into Legal Chambers and achieved her legal qualifications too. A huge amount of that was down to sheer hard work; she was a workaholic, but she was well-respected by those who worked for her.

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher pictured in 1983. Photo: Supplied

“She was a good performer too and always did well at PMQs and the major speeches in her parliamentary life. She was a woman in a man’s world and should be celebrated.”

I joined Dr Manterfield for a sneak preview of the two-mile walk.

We meet outside the Guildhall Arts Centre, on St Peter’s Hill, where Baroness Thatcher’s father, grocer Alfred Roberts is named on the board of past mayors, having taken on the role in 1946. He was also a councillor and alderman.

Dr Manterfield says a young Margaret would have attended the Mayor’s Parlour on several occasions, along with her mother Beatrice and elder sister Muriel, during functions for visiting dignitaries.

Margaret Thatcher was head girl at Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School. Photo: Kate Chapman

The commemorative plaque in Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School which was unveiled when Baroness Thatcher officially opened the school's new hall in 1986. Photo: Kate Chapman

Before we move on to the next location, there’s also an opportunity to see the 3.2m high bronze statue dedicated to Baroness Thatcher. Unveiled on St Peter’s Hill Green in 2022, it is nestled between tributes to two of Grantham’s other well-known inhabitants - Sir Isaac Newton and 19th century politician Frederick Tollemache.

Our next location is Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School, where Baroness Thatcher was educated and excelled academically between 1936 and 1943. She was head girl in her final year, and her name is engraved on a wooden plaque, alongside those of her peers, in the panelled entrance hall.

A second plaque inside the school was unveiled after Baroness Thatcher returned in 1986 to officially open a new building named in her honour - The Roberts Hall.

Alfred Roberts was mayor of Grantham in 1946 - as seen on the board in the foyer of the Guildhall Arts Centre. Photo: Kate Chapman

Inside the entrance hall at Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School - where Margaret Roberts' name is on the wall alongside those of her peers. Photo: Kate Chapman

Further stops include Wyndham Park, where Dr Manterfield recalls from her autobiography, how the town’s schoolchildren spelt out the word ‘Grantham’ on the lawn as part of the borough council’s centenary celebrations in 1935. A ten-year-old Margaret was apparently thrilled she was picked to stand under her initial letter ‘M’, while in the background we can see the former Boys’ Central School, where she taught chemistry before leaving Grantham to study at Somerville College, Oxford, in 1943.

The corner of North Parade is our next port of call. This is the humble corner shop where Baroness Thatcher was born and grew up. As a grocer, and in the absence of modern supermarkets, her father was ‘open all hours’ to the surrounding population so it could buy its household essentials whenever they were needed

Dr Manterfield says this upbringing played a key role in shaping the former Conservative leader’s views on self-reliance and hard work. The shop never closed – even for family holidays. Alfred Roberts spent a week by himself in Skegness, taking part in bowls tournaments, while his wife remained at home, explains Dr Manterfield. On his return they would swap, and he would run the shop while she took the children away.

A commemorative statue of Baroness Thatcher stands on St Peter's Hill, Grantham. Photo: Kate Chapman

The plinth on the Baroness Thatcher statue in Grantham. Photo: Kate Chapman

Today the building is home to Living Health, which provides chiropractic, health and beauty therapies. Other previous uses have included a restaurant and antique shop. The only clues to its once famous inhabitant are a small plaque high on the frontage, which marks it as the ‘Birthplace of the Rt Hon Margaret Thatcher MP, first woman Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,’ while inside a wall of framed photographs showcases the Roberts family and the achievements of the youngest daughter.

Our final stop before returning to the Guildhall Arts Centre is the building formerly known as Finkin Street Methodist Church where Baroness Thatcher’s father was a lay preacher. Unfortunately, it was locked so we can’t go inside but we still had the opportunity to marvel its large stone façade from outside.

A plaque on the front of the North Parade property where Baroness Thatcher was born and raised. Photo: Kate Chapman

A plaque inside the entrance hall at Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School. Photo: Kate Chapman

Margaret Roberts' name on the wall alongside her peers inside the entrance hall at Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School. Photo: Kate Chapman

It’s been a fascinating morning. Dr Manterfield’s tour offers a unique insight into the early life of one of Britain’s most influential leaders; it’s a memorable experience that brings Baroness Thatcher’s story vividly to life in the very streets where it began.

Whatever your political persuasion I highly recommend it.

* Walking Talks – The Thatcher Years takes place on selected dates between on Thursday, October 9 and Saturday, October 18. Booking is essential as places are limited.

Other events planned include talks by Gyles Brandreth and Edwina Currie and a screening of The Iron Lady. To book tickets or find out more visit guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/walking-talks-the-thatcher-years

An alternative view on Baroness Thatcher’s life will be offered at Margaret Thatcher: Alternative Voices. More here.