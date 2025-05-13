Plans are in motion for a festival celebrating the 100th anniversary of Margaret Thatcher’s birth to be held in her hometown of Grantham later this year.

South Kesteven District Council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind) said “wheels are turning” on a series of events being developed with other stakeholders across the market town to commemorate the UK’s first woman Prime Minister during the week of October 13.

Councillor Ashley Baxter

Details of the programme are still being developed, with little yet confirmed about what will be included in the celebrations.

Speaking at a finance and economic overview and scrutiny committee meeting today (Tuesday, May 13), Coun Baxter said: “My aim is that, with the events happening during the week marking 100 years since the birth of Margaret Thatcher, anybody coming into Grantham - regardless of whether they are the son of a blacksmith or the son of an industry baron - should realise that Grantham was the home of Margaret Thatcher, and should go away thinking, ‘they told the story fairly, and that was a fair representation of what Margaret Thatcher’s impact on the UK and the world was'.’”

Coun Baxter, who was recently re-elected to Lincolnshire County Council, highlighted one idea currently in the works for what he suggested could be called “The Festival of Thatcher”: having themed beers or beer clips, with names such as Iron Lady or Grantham Lass, which would “relate to the Thatcher experience”.

Margaret Thatcher.

Karen Whitfield, assistant director of leisure, culture and place, described the anniversary as a “significant event for Grantham".

She said: “There will be a lot of organisations wanting to put on events, performances and shows. What we’re trying to do is bring together a group of stakeholders so they don’t all end up fighting for the same bite of the cherry, and so there’s a coordinated approach.

“We’ve been quite clear with stakeholders—this is not the council dictating. We’re sharing what we’re planning to do, but if they want to add value or want us to help promote their events, then we are more than happy to do so.”

The Margaret Thatcher Statue. | Image: Daniel Jaines/LDR

Conservative councillor Mark Whittington later pointed out that 2027 will mark the 300th anniversary of the death of Isaac Newton, and that King’s School is planning to celebrate the milestone.

Coun Baxter acknowledged the point, noting that he and fellow councillors had met with the school’s headteacher. He said the board of governors were keen to mark the anniversary with a year of events.