It’s nearly September - does anyone else find September more of a new start than January? writes Michelle Wright of Grantham Business Club and Mrs Stylewright.

I still get the back-to-school feeling – the need for a new pencil case and school bag, well, wanting a new bag isn’t restricted to September if I’m honest! This also relates to my business. I usually take my foot off the peddle over the summer and then I’m back with new ideas and enthusiasm for the autumn - new strategies and ways to implement them ready to go!

Grantham Business Club. Photo: Nicola Auckland Brand Photography

Perhaps one of your plans includes marketing your business, one of the biggest parts of my marketing strategy is networking. Getting out to networking meetings in and around Grantham, meeting new people and making exciting and interesting connections has been brilliant for my business. I’ve tried many - some that are women only, some with a membership, some expensive and some that are even free.

But one thing that I have found is that regularity is key, turning up means that you build those important relationships. You get to know others in a similar situation to you or who know someone who would benefit from your work. One of my favourites, and rarely miss, even though it’s an early start at 7.30am, is Grantham Business Club. It takes place on the last Friday of every month and it’s an excellent way to begin your Friday! But you don’t have to take my word for it, here are some reviews…

“…a really good atmosphere…I regularly get business from it.”

“A good mix of small and large businesses.”

“…friendly and supportive”

“Must go!”

The overwhelming feeling is that it is friendly and welcoming, so if you haven’t networked before or haven’t been for a long time, you will find this an easy way to kick start your networking ride. It’s also not about standing around and making small talk – you will be welcomed and introduced to people, you are given a table where you are able to table network, and there’s always an interesting speaker and then the opportunity to get to know everyone further – people are often found still chatting past the 9am finish time!

There is of course, tea and coffee, and the opportunity to purchase baps made with bacon or sausages from a local butcher we all know and love!

Networking takes place in the heart of town at the Jubilee Life Centre on the last Friday of every month, book on the website www.granthambusinessclub.co.uk