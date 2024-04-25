A man with multiple sclerosis (MS) says there needs to be more awareness around the condition during its awareness week.

Mike Parker’s life was turned upside down in February 2022 when he was told that he should expect a diagnosis of MS in the future. This diagnosis was officially confirmed in August 2022.

“I’m a proud person and I am not afraid to say that in February, I came out of that room and cried my heart out,” said Mike, who lives in Grantham.

Michael Parker was diagnosed with MS in 2022.

Despite his diagnosis, Mike has taken to social media to share his story and built up a following on TikTok, reaching nearly 3,000 followers.

He now hopes to use his following to raise more awareness of MS during MS Awareness Week, which runs until Sunday (April 28).

Mike, 40, said: “There is hardly any awareness around MS.

“When I first knew about my diagnosis I was a nervous wreck. This week is about being able to offer support to people and getting the word out about MS, how it can affect you and just trying to support people that may be going through diagnosis.

“MS also affects people differently. They call it the snowflake disease, not because we are snowflakes but because everyone is different.”

Across the awareness week, Mike will be supporting the MS Society’s #MSUnfiltered campaign, encouraging people with the condition to talk about details they may not normally share.

“For me, this is talking about how MS has affected my confidence. I said in one post this week that sometimes I go to my studio and I will cry.

Michael Parker.

“This week is just a case of getting all aspects of the condition talked about.”

Signs of Mike’s condition started to show in 2012 when he had a numbness in his foot while working in security at the London Olympics.

“I ignored it but eventually went to the doctors. I got some tablets and they didn’t work, so I just carried on,” said Mike.

He added: “A few years later it eventually worked up my legs and sometimes in bed I would get this crushing feeling around my chest.

“I told my wife it felt like I was having a heart attack.

“At that point I never thought it would be MS. This is where the awareness comes in because there are other people out there that have issues that may need to have it checked.”

Soon after his diagnosis, Mike retired from a 20-year career in security, he uses a mobility scooter due to his reduced mobility and also suffers from short term memory loss.

Despite his life changing diagnosis, Mike launched his TikTok channel and Instagram under the handle, mikes_ms_journey, as well as a podcast.

“It’s very difficult going through it, but that is why I do what I do on social media,” said Mike.

He added: “It helps me, but it is also helping people all over the UK and even all over the world.”

MS Awareness Week is run by the MS Society, the UK’s largest charity for people affected by the condition.