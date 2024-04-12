Work on a £130 million cold storage facility is approaching the finish line.

The Magnavale development in Easton near Grantham is set to open by the autumn, creating 50 to 100 jobs in the area.

In the last few weeks, important elements have been installed including refrigeration pipework, cladding, roofing, and the refrigeration plant.

Magnavale's new site is nearing its completion.

Magnavale’s chief operating officer Amanda Cogan said: “We recognise the critical role that our automated temperature-controlled facility will play in supporting food production in Lincolnshire, minimising food waste and ensuring product safety.

“Easton has been designed with the cold chain in mind.

“With the integration of cold chain solutions, such as contract packing, the facility will allow partners to cut out unnecessary steps in their cold chain, reducing transport costs and reducing carbon emissions.”

The facility is set to be the highest of its kind in the UK, standing at 47.5 metres high.

The site has cost £130 million.

It has been designed to prevent disruptions during peak times such as Christmas, with multiple points for pallets to enter and exit.

It also sits on the site of the former McCain factory, which closed down in 2020.

