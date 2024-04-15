An annual St George’s Day parade returns this weekend.

The Grantham Scouts and Guides will lead their annual St George’s Day parade and service on Sunday (April 21).

The parade starts at 2pm from the Grantham College car park in Stonebridge Road, onto Avenue Road, along Castlegate and then into St Wulfram’s Church at 2.40pm.

The St George's Day parade in 2023.

The service will begin at 3pm and run for around 45 minutes.

After the service, the parade will reform in Castlegate and move off again on the Parade Marshall’s order along Castlegate.

The parade will travel along the whole of the road and turn left on Avenue Road.

The leader of each group will salute the Scout and Guide commissioners and invited dignitaries in the Abbey Gardens on Avenue Road.

It will then move onto Stonebridge Road and back into the Grantham College car park for a 4.30pm finish.

This year, the Guides are collecting for the Newark Child Bereavement Centre and the Scouts are collecting for Young Minds.

