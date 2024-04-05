An author has paid a visit to care home residents.

Author Helen Golden visited Richard House Care Home in Grantham on Wednesday (April 3) to deliver her latest set of ‘whodunits’ for residents to read.

Lifestyle manager Anita Asken said: “While Helen was here she spent time chatting about her books and asked the residents what type of books they liked to read.

Author Helen Golden at Richard House Care Home in Grantham.

“Some said that they liked romance and some said murder mystery.

“Then she chatted to the residents about their everyday life at Richard House.”

While chatting to residents, Helen also found out she was born in the same hospital and attended the same Kings Lynn school as one of the residents.

Helen said: “What a small world we live in.”