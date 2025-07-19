Since my last column in May, I have settled into my new role as leader of the Conservative group at SKDC balancing my many roles of working full time and being a mother and wife, writes Nikki Manterfield, leader of South Kesteven Conservative Group.

Changes are tough and with the Government wanting to implement Local Government reorganisation (LGR), I question why reinvent the wheel, when it is not broken! They are committed to a timeline of final reorganisation by March 2026 and the new unitary authorities to be implemented on April 1, 2028, with the government replacing the current system of counties and districts, to complement the newly devolved Greater Lincolnshire Mayoral Combined County Authority.

Nikki Manterfield

I was drawn to page 11 of Summer’s version of SK today, in which leader Ashley Baxter’s commented: “Fundamentally the government’s plans will take decision-making further away from local residents.”

We listened to the administration’s cabinet meeting on Tuesday, with the SKDC’s proposal to include Rutland combining with SKDC, North Kesteven, South Holland, at a cost to the council of £75,000 for consultancy fees, ignoring that the government’s letter that dismisses the idea and with Rutland preferring a deal with Leicestershire and LCC going against the proposal. I question is the money being well spent, does this decision weaken our negotiating position, when we could go back to the drawing board with a proposal that could gain support?

It is our job as the opposition to challenge, but equally not be afraid to give praise if deserved. In a recent environment committee, the cabinet member, Rhys Baker recognised there were issues with non-collection of some bins, probably one of the most important services provided by the council to our residents, therefore to accept this criticism, apologise and sought a way together with the waste management team to improve, to provide a more efficient service. The new collection dates roll out in September 2025, and together as a collaborative council we will keep residents updated. Let me also take time to recognise as aways, the hard work of SKDC’s bin operatives.

It is not always easy to remain positive, with 24 hour news, very often depressing but we are lucky to live in Lincolnshire, our beautiful rural county and as your councillors, we are here to help if needed and work with our hardworking officers at South Kesteven for the good of you as residents.