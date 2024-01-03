A wildlife photographer has presented over £600 to a cancer charity as part of his fundraising efforts in memory of his dad.

Steve Nesbitt presented £680 to the Cancer Research in Grantham in December after selling 104 copies of his charity calendar which features photos of Red Kites.

Steve has been selling the calendar since 2016 and has now raised over £3,400 for Cancer Research.

Steve Nesbitt (left) presenting his cheque to a representative from Cancer Research UK in Grantham.

The money raised is in memory of his father, Jimmy Nesbitt, who passed away from cancer in 1998.

Steve said: “I find that it is always humbling to raise any amount but this year was my best ever and I am both incredibly pleased and thankful for the continued support by wonderful people.

“This year I sold a massive 104 calendars raising £680 which is incredible and was not expected.”

Steve first started selling the calendars after a suggestion from a work colleague.

He finds photography helps with his mental health and he finds it a “great way to spread the beauty of nature” with the photos of the birds he takes.

He thinks his dad would be “proud” and “surprised” that this calendar could raise so much money.

Steve added: “He would also be a bit embarrassed that I mention it is done in his memory.”

He has not yet decided what the theme for next year’s calendar will be, but he normally decides this midway through the year.

He concluded: “I would like to once again thank everyone that supports this annual calendar not only in buying a calendar but also the extra cash donations I receive that lift the total amount raised to a new level.

“It really does mean a lot and as I have said previously, it is very humbling that people support me, this all confirms to me that I am doing something for the right reasons.”

To see more of Steve’s photography, go to his Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/lincssnapper.

