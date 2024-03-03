A windscreen technician could be crowned a global champion.

George Pim from Grantham has won the Best of Belron UK, and will be heading to Lisbon where the Best of Belron global champion will be announced.

Competing against seven other finalists, George had to demonstrate his expertise in how to repair and replace a windscreen and door glass, as well as carry out a recalibration of an advanced driver assistance system.

George Pim (left) with Simon Blake (right).

“It’s a dream come true to be crowned Best of Belron UK 2024 Champion,” said George.

He added: “I started working at Autoglass in 2011, so it’s an incredibly proud moment for me to be crowned the best in the UK.

“I put in a lot of work and training to achieve this, and I want to thank my trainers and all the people at Autoglass who helped me along the way.

“I can’t wait to compete in the global competition.”

Ahead of the final event, George underwent a week of specified training at Autoglass National Skills Centre in Birmingham.

To announce George as the winner, Simon Blake, operations and supply chain director, said: “George demonstrated remarkable expertise and composure throughout the contest, with his triumph serving as a testament to the comprehensive training and knowledge at Autoglass.

“It was a fantastic event and displayed the exceptional skills of our technicians nationwide.”

The Best of Belron UK Final took place earlier this week in Bedfordshire and was attended by the Autoglass® Executive team, Technical Training teams and other supportive employees from across the country.

In its 12th year, the international competition brings together the 30 best technicians from Belron-run businesses.