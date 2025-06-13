It is the hottest ticket in town! Tickets to Ladies Day at Southwell Racecourse are selling fast.

But you could be there for free – and enjoy the day in style as a VIP - in our latest competition.

The 2024 Ladies Day brought a record crowd of more than 9,000 people, and it is hoped this year will be even better.

L-R Laura Radford, Rebecca Leeds, Niomi Butler, Samantha Mutter, Amelia Draycott of Mansfield

It takes place on Sunday, August 17, combining all the glitz and glamour of Ladies Day with a exciting full racecard.

As always, there will also be a £500 cash prize for the most stylishly dressed race-goer, a competition that is always hotly contested.

To get the party started, there will be a DJ playing 90’s and 00’s classics from the grandstand before racing.

And, the fun doesn’t stop with the final race of the day. Southwell Racecourse has lined up a live 80s music show so race-goers can dance the night away.

Working in partnership with Nottinghamshire Police there will be police presence on the day — not on the stage but definitely in and around the crowd!

And, the fun doesn’t stop with the final race of the day. Southwell Racecourse has lined up a live 80s music show so race-goers can dance the night away.

Several new hospitality packages have been added this year, including The Paddock Club, Seafood and Champagne Lawn, and Trackside Picnic Lawn packages to name just three.

Tickets are on sale now for hospitality packages and general admission tickets are available at www.southwell racecourse.co.uk

But you could be going to Ladies Day as a VIP, as the Journal has teamed up with the racecourse to offer a lucky winner the chance to win a table for two on the Trackside Picnic Package.

As well as a pair of admission tickets, you get dedicated betting facilities, dedicated bar and private toilet facilities.

This top prize also includes a bottle of champagne and also a £100 voucher from Whatton-based couture Grace and Dotty to kit yourself out for the next season.

To be in with a chance of winning a VIP Trackside Picnic package, simply answer the following question: Where is Grace and Dotty based?

Enter online or use the form below:

Loading…

Closing date for entries is Friday, June 20.

Usual Iliffe Media rules apply.

Good luck!