Thousands of people will be heading to the Ladies Day at Southwell Racecourse this summer to soak up the glamour and excitement of race day.

And you could be there for free in our competition. We have teamed up with the organisers to give away two pairs of tickets to lucky readers.

This year’s event takes place at Southwell Racecourse on Sunday, August 19, and promises to be another great day out.

There was picnics and Pimm's galore as race-goers relaxed at Ladies Day at Southwell Racecourse.

As always, there will be a full card offering thundering action on the the track while you soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the entertainment surrounding the day as the Pimms and Prosecco flow.

Dressing up is not a requirement but adds to the occasion of the day. And there is a £500 cash prize for the most stylishly dressed racegoer, a competition that is always hotly contested.

And the fun doesn’t stop with the last race. This year's post-race entertainment will be provided by radio star Vernon Kay, who who be playing non-stop party classics so you can dance the night away.

The racing action was a crowd pleaser, with many lucky bettors counting their winnings.

And there is also the chance to support this year’s chosen charity for Ladies Day – Reach Learning Disability – which will be out and about the course collecting for the cause.

Tickets are now on sale for the event and are always sought after. They are available from www.southwell-racecourse.co.uk/

Hospitality packages are also available.

But you could be there for free because we have a pair of tickets to give away to a lucky winner.

Simply answer the following question: Who is this year’s Ladies Day chosen charity?

Enter online at https://tinyurl.com/GJLadiesDayComp

Loading…

Closing date for entries is Friday, April 12

Usual Iliffe Publishing rules apply.

Good luck!