The winners of the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025 were revealed in a glittering ceremony tonight (Friday, November 21).

The stunning marquee at Arena UK Allington was the venue for the event in which 10 category winners and a Judges’ Prestige Award winner were crowned during the 26th annual ceremony held by the Journal and its owners Iliffe Media.

The awards, sponsored by Pentangle Engineering Services and Enva, are the longest established awards of their kind in the area, recognising the very best businesses across Grantham.

More than 200 guests enjoyed a drinks reception, sponsored by Listers, followed by a delicious meal.

Journal editor Kerry Coupe opened the evening by saying it was a night to celebrate “hard won but well-deserved achievements”.

The ceremony was hosted by former BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Melvyn Prior and master of ceremonies Matt Biggin.

Our winners are:

Best New Start-Up (Sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd) - Winner: Nxt Gen Coaching. Finalists: Gentleman Jim's Retreat and Pawtector.

Apprentice of the Year - Winner: Harley Ebb of The Property Franchise Group. Finalists: Lucy Potter of K2 Accountancy Group and Ryan King of JRL Brickwork Ltd.

Best Social Enterprise (Sponsored by PVS Media) - Winner: The Rotary Club of Grantham. Finalist: Grantham Foodbank.

Business Innovation (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council) - Winner: PVS Media. Finalists: Angel Med Ltd and ZeroSmart Ltd.

Environmental Champion (Sponsored by Enva) - Winner: St Wulfram's Church. Finalists: Project Waste and ZeroSmart Ltd.

Business of the Year - Winner: JRL Brickwork Ltd. Finalists: Tribe Leisure Ltd and WCF Chandlers

Employee of the Year - Winner: Sophie Hull of Mark Bates Ltd. Finalists: Callum Kurtis of Rocket Door Frames and Sarah Tinkler of Oak Mortgages.

Businessperson of the Year - Winner: Nathan Nicholas-Barry of Nathan's Kitchen Co. Finalists: James Laurie of Amberly Ltd and Jennifer Lowe of Scots Hair Design Ltd.

John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year. Winner: The Reading Room. Finalists: Olive Tree and Scots Hair Design Ltd .

Customer Care - Winner: Inara Systems. Finalists: Domestic Bliss Specialist Cleaning Services Ltd and Primrose and Bee Design.

From our shortlisted businesses, our panel of judges also chose an overall winner from all of our finalists to receive our Judges’ Prestige Award - and this winner was James Laurie of Amberley Ltd.

As well as the winners receiving their awards, the night also raised money for two good causes and the funds will be split between the two Best Social Enterprise finalists - Grantham Foodbank and the Rotary Club of Grantham.

Journal editor Kerry added: “A huge congratulations to all our winners and finalists. It really was a fantastic night of celebration.

“Thanks also go to our hosts Arena UK Allington and to our headline sponsors Pentangle Engineering Services and Enva, category sponsors Downtown, PVS Media and South Kesteven District Council, event programme sponsor Hood Parkes and Co, drinks reception sponsor Listers BMW, winner’s champagne sponsor Reflect Recruitment, table sponsor Domestic Bliss, decoration sponsor Party Balloons and Events and trophy sponsor Iconic Engineering Solutions.”

Photos from the evening will be available at www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk

Reports by Daniel Jaines, Rachel Armitage, Kerry Coupe and photos by Paul Marriott.