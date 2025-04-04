Salon staff are celebrating an award win.

Staff from Scots Hair Design in Grantham were named Best Salon Team Platinum winners at the Salon Business Awards last Monday (March 24).

Creative director Jennifer Low said: “We definitely have been enjoying our win.

The team from Scots Hair Design

“We have posters up and our trophy on our desk. Our clients are so happy for us and the support has been amazing.

“Winning the award just validates what I feel about my team. Without every single one of us, it would not be possible.”

The team attended a glamorous awards ceremony in London last week where they received their award.