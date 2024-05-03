A beautician hopes to bring new treatments to people that are not on offer in the area.

The Contour Clinic, owned by Kelly Thompson, opens today (Friday, May 3) in PB Aesthetics in Guildhall Street, Grantham.

After leaving her career in childcare in October, Kelly trained as a beautician and while training, she discovered a range of non-invasive treatments that she could not find on offer in Grantham.

Kelly Thompson carrying out one of her non-invasive treatments.

“They were not well known so I said this is something I could bring to town and they could become more well known,” said Kelly.

Treatments on offer at The Contour Clinic will include ultrasonic cavitation, the use of ultrasound technology to break down fat cells, vacuum therapy, a treatment to deal with cellulite and other non-invasive treatments.

Kelly added: “All my treatments will be non-invasive. With treatments like botox that involve injections, some people don’t like that because they have a fear of needles.

“With these treatments, it is something people could have done in their lunch break and then head back to work.

“They don’t require as much recovery. I think that will be an attraction for people.”

Kelly will be renting a room in PB Aesthetics, owned by Paul Bignell, and she hopes to work closely with Paul in offering a range of treatments.

Kelly Thompson (left) is opening The Contour Clinic in PB Aesthetics, owned by Paul Bignell (right) who works alongside Donna Devereux (middle).

“The idea is we will bounce ideas off each other and build the business up together in the future, such as offering laser hair removal together,” added Kelly.

Looking to the future, Kelly hopes one day to run her own premises.

She said: “I would love to eventually have my own place and expand so that I have my own team with me.

“I would really love to keep to the non-invasive treatments and explore more treatments I could do in the future as well.”

For more information on The Contour Clinic, contact Kelly by calling 07359030631.